Corpus Christi to host 2021 U.S. Finn National Championships

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sailboats will fill the Corpus Christi Bayfront this weekend as the 2021 U.S. Finn National Championships kicks-off Thursday.

This is the first time in 25 years that the competition has come to Corpus Christi. The regatta and will be hosted by the Corpus Christi Yacht Club. The sailing competition will last through the weekend.

The 2021 Finn National Championships will feature adult competitors from all over the country competing in eight races throughout the weekend.

The public is invited to watch these competitors as they race along the city’s bayfront. Practice races will begin today at 3:00 p.m. The sailing competition will start at noon on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The races are expected to end around 4 p.m. each day. The 2021 Finn National Championships will end with an awards ceremony after the final race on Sunday at 5 p.m, Corpus Christi officials said.

The Finn is a single-handed sailboat that made its debut at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. The Finn has been featured in every summer Olympics and is one of the most prolific sailboats in Olympic history.

