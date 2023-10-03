Shop. Play. Win. Here's how to enjoy Corpus Christi's 'Local Lotería'

Love shopping and learning more about our beautiful city? This is the event for you.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Love to shop and want to learn more about our beautiful city? This is a way you can do both at the same time.

Local Lotería allows you to buy a card from a participating retailer for $5 which will give you 10 percent off for all participating stores. You will receive a unique sticker from every participating store you support to start filling up your board!

Once you fill up any horizontal or vertical row with those unique stickers from businesses, your card becomes eligible for a drawing at the end of the month. The more rows you fill, the more entries you get!

Cards will then be turned in to Sew Bonita, 4719 S. Alameda, Suite B, by March 31. Make sure you have filled out your info on the back of the card!

The top prize will include a gift basket with an item from every one of the 31 participating stores!

To learn more, visit the Local Loteria website here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!