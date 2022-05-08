Summer Sizzle: Country and Czech Music Fest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we head into the last weekend before school starts back up, First Edition has you covered adding sizzle to your end of the summer.
Saturday, you can head over to Moravian Hall for the 8th annual Country & Czech Music Fest hosted by the Czech Heritage Society of South Texas.
The fest kicks off at 11 a.m. the music kicks off at 12 p.m. until 6. If you attend, you’ll be able to learn more about Czech culture by trying authentic kolaches, traditional Czech meals, and music.
The Czech Heritage Society of South Texas is encouraging all residents to stop by and learn more about their organization and Moravian Hall.
Admission for the event is $12 and there is free admission for children.
There is something for everyone to enjoy and end the summer with family fun before the school year kicks off.
