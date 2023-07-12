Dave Chappelle coming to the AT&T Center in July

Dave Chappelle will be performing at the AT&T Center on July 12.

SAN ANTONIO — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to San Antonio next month and you can get tickets, but you have to act fast!

Tickets went on sale Monday at 5 p.m. for his July 12, 2023 show at the AT&T Center.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets range anywhere from $93 to $233.

According to event notes, this will be a phone-free event. When guests arrive at the show, they’ll have to put their phones into a pouch that stays with them through the show. You will be able to access your phone, but only in designated spots.

