HOUSTON — If you've been anxiously awaiting your chance to try Bun B's smash burgers topped with caramelized onions and trill sauce, wait no more!

Editorial note: The above video aired prior to the location officially opening.

Trill Burgers' first-ever brick-and-mortar location officially opened in the Montrose area on Wednesday.

The location took over the old James Coney Island building at 3607 S. Shepherd Drive, which is off the Southwest Freeway near Richmond Avenue.

"It's been a dream for us, and it's actually coming true," Bun B said. "It's been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we're ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you."

Trill Burgers has become one of the most popular burgers in Houston (sorry, Whataburger) since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The burgers first started making an appearance at pop-up events across the city before making it to the big leagues. The burgers have been a staple at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for the past two years and have even made an appearance at Coachella.