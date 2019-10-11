CHARLESTON, S.C. — The St. Louis ice cream shop known for its naughty and nice flavors scooped up another sweet recognition this week.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery was just awarded the best new ice cream flavor in the country. The winner is a St. Louis favorite: Gooey butter cake.

“I’m so excited to share that we won the No. 1 best new flavor of ice cream in the country for our gooey butter cake ice cream from St. Louis!” Clementine’s founder Tamara Keefe announced on Facebook.

The award was given during the annual National Ice Cream Retailers Association (NICRA) meeting in Charleston, South Carolina. Keefe explained that hundreds of artisan ice cream makers attended the convention to talk, taste, share and learn all about ice cream.

In a blind taste test among ice cream peers, gooey butter cake beat out all the other entries.

‘That Gooey Butter Cake was the bomb,’ NICRA wrote on Instagram.

Clemetine’s Italian butter cookie and salted crack caramel flavors also were awarded best flavors, coming in second and third respectively.

This was just the latest recognition for Clementine’s gooey butter cake ice cream. It just made ‘The O List’ in the November issue of Oprah Magazine, naming it the “sexiest ice cream alive.”

Clementine’s has three locations in the St. Louis area. The original shop opened in Lafayette Square. The other two locations are in Clayton and the Southampton neighborhood in south city.

