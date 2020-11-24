Is H-E-B open on Thanksgiving? View H-E-B, Kroger and other grocery store hours

Some stores will be open on Thanksgiving for those last-minute holiday purchases.

HOUSTON — Forget something important on Thanksgiving Day? Hopefully it's not the turkey because - it may be too late!

But for everything else, many grocery stores will be open across the Houston area and beyond.

Make sure you call ahead before going to doublecheck the hours of operation.

FIESTA AND FOOD TOWN THANKSGIVING HOURS:

Like previous years, these stores will be open but with reduced hours. The Houston Press reports they will close at 7 p.m. - some stores may vary.

H-E-B THANKSGIVING HOURS:

Day Before Thanksgiving

Stores: Open regular hours

Curbside: Open regular hours

Home Delivery: Open regular hours

Thanksgiving Day

Stores: Open 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pharmacy: Closed

Curbside: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Home Delivery: Closed

KROGER THANKSGIVING HOURS:

Most stores will be open across the country starting at 6 a.m. Some will close by 1 p.m. while others will close by 4 p.m.

RANDALLS THANKSGIVING HOURS:

Like previous years, all stores will be open but will close by 4 p.m.

WHOLE FOODS THANKSGIVING HOURS:

All stores will be open, but you should check each location's website for specific hours.

THESE STORES ARE CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING DAY