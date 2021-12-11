"Disney Plus Day Celebration," brings more than a dozen new titles to the streaming service

"Disney Plus Day Celebration," kicks off on Nov. 12 with the arrival of more than a dozen new titles.
The event, which started at 6 a.m., will also give viewers an exclusive look at some teasers, trailers, and more.
These will be released periodically throughout the day, and subscribers can follow on the official Disney Plus social media pages to see what they can expect next.
Here is a look at the new titles that are now available to watch:
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Olaf Presents
- A collection of fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Ciao Alberto
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- The Simpsons in Plusaversary
- Entrelazados
- The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye
- Enchanted
- Spin
- Fancy Nancy Season 3
Disney Plus is also offering a $1.99 subscription deal for one month, which is available from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 as part of their Disney Plus Day Celebration.
The deal is only for new and returning subscribers, not for active members.