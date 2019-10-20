CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children’s Hospital 41st Annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion was held on Saturday, October 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Driscoll staff members were able to meet with families and learn of many children’s progress since they have left the unit.

Guests were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes for the festivities. The event featured games, food, and different fun activities for every member of the family.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is designated to provide the highest level of care for premature and critically ill newborns.

New parents experience excitement at the arrival of their newborn, but when admitted to the NICU, it can be a confusing and frightening time.

Prematurity, respiratory distress, infections, birth defects, and other illnesses are just some of the issues that the NICU provides treatment for.

NICU Staff is dedicated to providing the best treatment options, information, support, and compassion to families and patients.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:



