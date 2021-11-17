Drive-Thru for your family fun kit on November 19

The city of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation department will be offering a family friendly 'Fun Kit' for folks over the school holiday break.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for activities for your children this upcoming school holiday break, the City of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation wants to let you know that we are here to help.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will be distributing 300 fun at-home family activities kits for elementary-age children and 40 kits for teens (upon request). The kits will include coloring pages, arts and crafts kits, crayons, puzzles, games, and a snack.

Mark your calendar to get your kids set for a fun holiday! The kits will be available curbside at the Oso Recreation Center, 1111 Bernice Drive, on Friday, November 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There is a limit of one kit per person, and residents must be present to receive kits. To play it safe, please stay in your vehicle at all times as you drive-thru for your activity kits.

For more information, call (361)-826-3460 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (click “Recreation Centers”).

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is dedicated to providing quality, affordable enrichment programs for all ages and interests. For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com. We invite everyone to Live. Learn. Play!

