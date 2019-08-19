CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center's Selena Auditorium is welcoming a musical parody on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 7:30 PM and it's all inspired by your favorite characters from The Office.

Spend a night in Scranton dancing and singing with the paper company all while hearing those memorable jokes and one-liners in this Off-Broadway run.

Ticket prices are starting as low as $29.

Get your tickets here.

Presale Date: Wednesday, August 21 at 10AM-10PM

Password: BEETS

Public On Sale: Friday, August 23 at 10AM

The American Bank Center is located at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd

Corpus Christi, TX 78401 United States

Stay with 3News for more updates!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: