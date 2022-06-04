Earth Wind & Fire returning to Corpus Christi to play at the Selena Auditorium

It won't be on the 21st of September, but this iconic band is here to jam out once again! They'll be in town Sept. 23.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earth, Wind & Fire have announced that they are returning to the Coastal Bend!

The hit band will be performing at the Selena Auditorium at the American Bank Center on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Tickets will be on sale, and you can get yours at ticketmaster.com.

The concert's a long way out, but they're sure to go fast, so get yours today!

