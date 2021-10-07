Elaborate Corpus Christi Halloween display helps raise money for childhood cancer patients

The Garcia Holiday Light Show has been creating holiday displays since 2013.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spooky, but for a good cause.

One family in Corpus Christi goes all out for holiday displays and this Halloween, their display will help raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The Garcia Holiday Light Show, which has been creating elaborate displays for Halloween and Christmas since 2013, features more than 5,000 synchronized lights to Halloween music on 100.7 FM as well as huge inflatables, creepy creatures and ghoulish ghosts.

Just drive up to 3425 Austin St., park and tune your car radio to 100.7 FM, then sit back and enjoy the show!

The display is running through Oct. 31. Lights will be on Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You can donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital by scanning the poster at the display or using the poster below.

The family just asks that you do not block neighbors driveways or the street.

