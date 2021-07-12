x
Here's what Coastal Bend elves are up to this holiday season

The family Elf on the Shelf can get a little crazy during the holiday season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Elves on the Shelves have begun to fly in from the North Pole, and many of you sent in photos to show us what your tiny friends are up to.

Amy Bornemeier
We’re not sure what Elf did to cause all the other Christmas stuffies to want to throw snowballs at him, but Santa had to step in and protect him!

