CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services are happy to be able to be participating in the Empty The Shelter Holiday Hope Event.

CCACS hopes to clear out their shelter and help their furry residents find a forever home for the holidays!

Their adoption fees for Friday, Dec 13th, 2019 and Saturday, December 14th, 2019 will be $10.

The Empty The Shelter Holiday Hope Event will be held at the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Rd.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.cctexas.com/departments/animal-care-services or call 361-826-4630.

