There's a COVID prevention plan required to host events in Corpus Christi

Although Governor Greg Abbott has re-opened Texas to 100-percent capacity and lifted the mask mandate, Corpus Christi leaders are still considering festivals, and special events on a case by case basis when it comes to granting permits.



"Due to the COVID, we are limited as far as being mindful of gatherings of large groups of individuals, said Lisa Oliver with the City of Corpus Christi.



Oliver tells 3News each organizer who applies for a permit for their event is also required to send in a COVID prevention plan in order to be considered.



"Its reviewed for its COVID prevention plan, compliance, traffic control plan that maybe required, and the location" said Oliver.



According to Johnny Phipello with the Buc Days Commission -- that's what his organization did in order to get the green light to hold their annual parade.



"We developed a plan that first and foremost worked for us and then we brought it to the city with the understanding that we focused on reduced capacity, social distancing, and face masks is a big component as well," Phipello said.



Some organizers have not been as successful when it comes to obtaining permits this year. According to organizers with Cassidy’s Irish Pub, they were denied a permit to hold their annual block party which is known for bringing in business to the downtown area and usually held the weekend of St. Patrick's Day.



According to organizers with the event, this is the second year in a row their event was canceled due to the pandemic.



Officials with the downtown management district said the city is working on a plan to host future events without the mask mandate.