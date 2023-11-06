'Shave' the date! 11th Annual Stache Dash 5K set for June 17

Not only will participants get a free T-shirt (and free beer for folks 21+), they'll also walk away knowing they've helped to supply bikes to local children in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What's better than one mustachioed Coastal Bend native?

An entire marathon filled with mustachioed Coastal Bend natives!

HOT Z95 radio host Gino Flores joined us on Domingo Live to let the community know how they can support local kids in need by running in the 11th Annual Stache Dash 5K on June 17.

The Stache Dash works like many other 5K runs: you register online, run the race and support a good cause.

The only catch (or should we say "Stache")? Everyone will run the race while wearing a mustache!

Along with the usual awards given to the day's fastest runners, the Stache Dash will also hand out prizes to the top three runners with the "best mustache."

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Bikes for Kids Corpus Christi, a local nonprofit chapter that supplies bikes to as many as 400 kids around the Coastal Bend.

While local kids benefit from the event, that doesn't mean they're excluded from the fun – kids three- to 10-years-old have the chance to run for free in a Kids' 1K race ahead of the Stache Dash.

The Kids' 1K race will begin at 7:45 a.m. at the House of Rock, followed by the Stache Dash 5K at 8 a.m.

Registrants for either race are invited to pick up their race packets on June 16 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Rock's Discount Vitamins, located at SPID and Airline in Gulfway Shopping Center.