'Buy a bowl, feed a family': Souper Bowl kicks off at the Art Center on Feb. 16

Souper Bowl attendees will also have the chance to take home a handmade, decorative ceramic bowl.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Super Bowl is over... but Souper Bowl organizers are just now getting ready for their big event.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank, along with the Art Center, are putting on their 13th annual Souper Bowl, with proceeds going back to the food bank and Art Center.

Along with the chance to sample over a dozen soups from just as many restaurants, Souper Bowl attendees will also have the chance to take home a handmade, decorative ceramic bowl. Additional bowls will also be available for purchase on-site.

South Texas artists from The Barry Brown Clay Studio have been working hard throughout the year to create the unique bowls attendees will get to choose from at the event.

The Souper Bowl is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Art Center's courtyard, come rain or shine. In the case of inclement weather, the use of heaters and other arrangements will be made so that attendees may continue to enjoy the event in comfort.

General admission starts at $40 and can be purchased at the Art Center and online.

Domingo Live! Producer Iris Gonzalez contributed to this report.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.