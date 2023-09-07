Coastal Bend Guides Assoc. to host 17th Annual Saltwater Sweeties Fishing Tournament

Event proceeds will go to the Coastal Bend Guides Assoc. efforts in the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Chemo Kids Fish-Off, local communities and fisheries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The only thing sweeter than victory in this fishing tournament?

Knowing that you'll help bring sweet smiles to a group of even sweeter children.

The Coastal Bend Guides Association's Captain Dave Kahil joined us on Domingo Live to invite fisherwomen of all stripes to the 17th Annual Saltwater Sweeties Fishing Tournament.

Proceeds of the tournament will go to the Coastal Bend Guides Assoc. and their outreach efforts in the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Chemo Kids Fish-Off, as well as among local communities and fisheries.

The women-only tournament will take place at Chandler's Landing on Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass, Texas.

The tournament's events will begin at the Captains' Meeting on July 14 from 3-6 p.m., where teams will have the chance to register for the competition, receive info about the tournament and participate in giveaways, auctions and a shrimp boil.

The tournament proper will begin on July 15 at 7 a.m. and consist of three categories: Ladies Only Anglers Division, Guided Division and Non-Guided Division.

Individual prizes will also be awarded based on the heaviest redfish, trout and black drum.

Teams of up to four fisherwomen can register to compete in the Saltwater Sweeties Fishing Tournament for $100 per person at this link here. Registration is due by the end of the Captains' Meeting on July 14 at 6 p.m.

Further details about the Saltwater Sweeties Fishing Tournament can be found on its official website and Facebook page.

