Happy 18th Anniversary, House of Rock!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What do Alice Cooper and Corpus Christi's House of Rock have in common?
They're both 18, and they like it, love it!
House of Rock owner Casey Lain joined us on Domingo Live to celebrate the live music hub's 18 years of rockin' and rollin', as well as reflect on the "lines [formed] from the ups and downs."
"It's been fun, it's been a journey," Lain said. "Just being a part of the culture and the community of entertainment and art has been probably the thing we're most proud of."
True to form, the House of Rock will celebrate its 18th anniversary with nothing less than a Texas-sized banger of a party, with food and drink specials served throughout the night and live music played across two stages.
Seven Texas-based bands of different genres are set to shred at the Anniversary Party: The Jed Craddock Band (San Antonio, soul pop), Under the Rug (Austin, indie alt. rock), The Walk Offs (San Antonio, rock 'n' roll), MattMan (South Texas, multi-genre), Up Dog (Corpus Christi, punk/emo/ska), Jane Leo (Austin, dark pop/neon noir) and headliner Piñata Protest (San Antonio, Tex-Mex punk).
The House of Rock's 18th Anniversary Party takes place at the House of Rock on July 28 starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for $15 and on-site for $20 on the day of the event at the door.
Further information about the House of Rock's anniversary party, menu and accommodations can be found at the House of Rock's official website.
