HOUSTON — RodeoHouston is planning ahead in the event the COVID-19 pandemic continues during the 2021 Show next March.

With that in mind, they’ve decided to forego the 2021 Open Show – the livestock competition for mostly adults -- to focus on keeping kids safe in the Junior Livestock Show.

The kids work long hours throughout the year to prepare their livestock to show. The winners in each category are auctioned off – often for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cancelling the Open Show will limit the number of participants on-site. It allows organizers to spread out Junior Show events over a longer period of time so health and safety measures can be followed.

“Our efforts will be focused on providing a safe experience for our Junior Show exhibitors in 2021, RodeoHouston President and CEO Chris Boleman said. “Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision.”

Specific health and safety guidelines for Junior Show exhibitors will be posted as soon as they are finalized.

Livestock entries for the 2021 Junior Show will open Nov. 15 and close Dec. 15, 2020.

Junior Show competitions include Breeding Beef Heifers, Breeding Gilts, Breeding Sheep, Dairy Cattle, Market Barrows, Market Broilers, Market Goats, Market Lambs, Market Steers and Market Turkeys.

Additional plans for the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as well as full health and safety guidelines, will be announced toward the end of the year.

The annual event that draws huge crowds is scheduled for March 2 - 21.

As one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S., the Rodeo has presented more than 19,000 scholarships valued at $230 million since 1957. Currently, more than 2,300 students are on Rodeo scholarships, attending more than 80 different Texas colleges and universities. All Texas students are eligible to apply.

