2021 Multihull Championship Sets Sail despite Thursday's windy, chilly weather

Day four of the race for the Hobie Alter Trophy was met with hazardous weather conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even the sailing professionals could not prevent the cold front from affecting the competition.

On day four of five of the 2021 Multihull Championship in Corpus Christi Bay, 80 sailors were met with hazardous conditions that led to some turning over. No one was injured, but some had to withdraw from the day's competition.

"A lot of the really skilled people," said Krista Vid, one of the sailors. "They live for the real high winds and that’s the challenge and the fun for them."

The ultimate prize is the Hobie Alter Trophy, which will be awarded tomorrow to the winner. The top 40 racers--separated from the competition into the "gold" tier--will have a shot at one of the most prestigious awards in professional sailing.

“People from all over the country and Puerto Rico and really the best of the best," Vid said. "These people are the cream of the crop sailors.”

Weather conditions on Thursday proved to be a major factor as 25-30 mph winds kept multiple sailors from competition. The ones who were up to the challenge competed regardless and will be in the running for the final day of competition Friday.

