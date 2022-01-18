The Heart of Corpus Christi: Help fund cardiovascular disease research at the 2022 Heart Ball

The annual Heart Ball is one way that the American Heart Association comes closer to their goal of a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Heart Ball is back in-person this year after going virtual in 2021.

The event is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association that helps with research for cardiovascular disease. The AHA is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally, according to the association. Even when those conditions don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish quality of life.

KIII-TV's Alan Holt with emcee the event this year, which will be held at the Ortiz Center on Saturday, Feb. 12.

You can also donate to the Heart Ball online by clicking here.