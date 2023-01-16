64th Feria de las Flores Scholarship Program now recruiting!

According to Feria Chairperson Lori Galan Garcia, there are only two requirements young ladies have to meet: they must be college-bound and ready to commit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nowadays, pageants are so much more than pretty girls and flouncy dresses; they're about leadership, civic-mindedness, growth and, in the Coastal Bend's case, pride en nuestra cultura Mexicana.

LULAC Council #1 President Nick Adame, Feria Chairperson Lori Galan Garcia and 2022 Queen Brianna Gonzalez joined us live to discuss what it takes to be in the 64th Annual Feria de las Flores Scholarship Program.

"We want you to be excited about this program," Gonzalez said. "It's very important that you get to know us all and get interested in LULAC and the community of Corpus that you're serving."

According to Chairperson Galan Garcia, potential Feria de las Flores candidates are only required to be young women between the ages of 15 and 20 that plan on attending college, as scholarship money will serve as the grand prize of the 6-month program's capstone pageant.

The Feria de las Flores Scholarship and Leadership Program will hold two general interest meetings for prospective candidates on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. Both meetings will take place at 3 p.m. in the LULAC Council #1 Building at 3516 Holly Rd., Corpus Christi, Tx.

For more information on the Feria de las Flores Scholarship Program, candidates are welcome to contact Feria Chairperson Galan Garcia by calling (361)765-3111, emailing lorigalangarcia@yahoo.com or by messaging the LULAC Council 1 Feria De Las Flores Facebook page.