2023 Junior Olympics Boxing Tournament to feature local kids' boxing club

Duke It Out isn't about winning; it's about giving kids the chance to shine and show their strength of character... but they won't say no to a few awards, either.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Duke It Out Boxing Club joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to show off their boxing skills ahead of the 2023 Junior Olympics Boxing Tournament at the American Bank Center Apr. 21-23.

According to Coach Duke, the upcoming boxing tournament at the American Bank Center is one for the history books.

With 497 boxers in attendance, this year's Junior Olympics Boxing Tournament is set to be the largest yet in our region – even larger than the national tournament!

The history-making doesn't end there, however. This year also marks the second consecutive year that Corpus Christi has hosted a regional Junior Olympics Tournament, which follows its over 30-year absence in the city.

While the regional tourney's tenure in Corpus Christi is still relatively new, the Duke It Out Boxing Club sure isn't.

Duke It Out has spent the last five years providing local youth with a bully-free space to grow into strong, successful individuals.

"Using the fundamentals of boxing is basically helping kids build respect, discipline, confidence and self-esteem," said Coach Joe. "We want them to be outstanding citizens and be a role model for our upcoming future generation of tomorrow."

To the coaches of Duke It Out, the Junior Olympics Boxing Tournament isn't about winning; it's about giving their kids the chance to shine and show the world the true strength of their character... but of course, they wouldn't turn down a gold medal or two, either.

Ticket information and venue rules for the 2023 Junior Olympics Boxing Tournament are available at this link here.