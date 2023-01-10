45th Annual Fiesta Del Rancho trail ride, carnival to blaze trail in Concepcion

Concepcion's time-honored Fiesta Del Rancho will run from Oct.6-7 at the Civic Center Fairgrounds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Concepcion, Texas, there is a tradition that spans both time and trail alike, and that tradition is Fiesta Del Rancho.

The 41st Annual Fiesta Del Rancho Royal Court and event organizers joined us on Domingo Live to discuss how folks can get involved with the two-day festival.

The first day of the Fiesta will kick off on Oct. 6 with a one-day trail ride from Realitos to the Civic Center Fairgrounds in Concepcion.

Riders in the trail ride are required to own a Coggins certificate and pay a $20 fee that will cover their place in the ride, lunch and admission to the Fiesta. Interested riders can contact Trail Boss Julio Ramirez at (361)231-0621.

After the trail ride, the Fiesta will take place for all at the Civic Center Fairgrounds until end of day Oct. 7. Featured activities will include Bingo, live music, a carnival, a cabrito contest, food concessions and plenty of fun for the whole family.

Questions and concerns about Fiesta Del Rancho can be directed to Elly Gonzalez at (361)796-1295, Rosa Saenz at (361)474-0637 and the event organizers' joint email address at fiestadelrancho@gmail.com.

More information about Fiesta Del Rancho can be found on the event's official Facebook page.

