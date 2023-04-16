Freer Rattlesnake Round Up ssslithers back for hiss-toric 58th year of fun

Between the parade, car show, barbecue cookoff and live music, even the most snake-shy of folks can expect a good time at the Freer Rattlesnake Round Up!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you need proof of Freer's excitement for the 58th Annual Rattlesnake Round Up, look no further than the stylish children donning the bold snakeskin duds above!

Freer Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Kelly Luna joined us live to give us the rundown of this year's Rattlesnake Round Up, which will take place Apr. 21 and 22 at the Duval-Freer Airport-T19.

Luna also gave us the opportunity to meet this year's Rattlesnake Round Up royalty, which includes Miss Freer Sara Perez, Junior Miss Freer Emily Robles, Little Miss Freer Pippa Alaniz and Little Mr. Freer Gabriel Moncada.

According to the Freer royalty, this year's Rattlesnake Round Up is expected to be as rattlin' as ever, but even the most snake-shy of folks can find something to enjoy.

Alongside the traditional snake shows and competitions, visitors can look forward to a weekend jam-packed with the likes of a parade, a car show, a barbecue cookoff, a goat-roping contest and live music galore.

In true South Texas fashion, visitors will have the chance to two-step to the sound of several local favorites throughout the weekend, including Ricky Naranjo Y Los Gamblers, Buck N Crazy and headliners Ram Herrera and Kevin Fowler.