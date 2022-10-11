61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend

The Corpus Christi fan-favorite festival is back for its 61st year for a weekend of fun, food and all that jazz.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged.

Stockings: rolled down.

That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact.

The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park.

Spanning a total of 27 hours over three days, this year's festival is set to be the longest, largest free-running jazz festival in the world!

Guests can expect everything they love from the festival to return this year, including three stages of live jazz music, vendors, plenty of food and activities for all ages.

This year's lineup of musicians is comprised of jazz artists of every make and background, from veteran names like Tom Braxton and Michelle Garibay-Carey, to up-and-coming acts from local high school bands.

The lineup for this weekend's festival can be found here.

Know Before You Go

Seating

Seating at the Texas Jazz Festival will be limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Festival staff recommend bringing your own chair to the event, as seating often runs out quickly.

Texas Jazz Festival Society Members will also have limited reserved seating at the front of each of the festival's three stages. Memberships will be available for purchase at tables throughout the event.

Money

The Texas Jazz Festival is free and open to jazz lovers all ages, but certain vendors will require payment. Credit cards will be accepted at the festival's drink ticket booths, souvenir stands and membership tables. ATMs will be available on-site for vendors that only accept cash.

Pets

Pets will only be allowed at the Texas Jazz Festival if they are leashed. Jazz is all about being footloose and fancy-free, but the festival draws the line at animal endangerment!

Drinks

Coolers and ice chests will not be allowed on site, but drinks tickets will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

Parking

Attendees of the Texas Jazz Festival are welcome to park at three free locations downtown:

Additional paid parking near Heritage Park is also available to the public.

While security will be provided at each of these areas, the Texas Jazz Festival is not responsible for any issues pertaining to the lots or the staff that manages them.

Buses

Continuous bus rides between the parking areas and festival grounds are also free for attendees, courtesy of the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (RTA). Buses are scheduled to run every 15 minutes during the following hours:

Friday: 5:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday: 12-11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12-8:30 p.m.

Disability Accommodation

The Texas Jazz Festival is for jazz lovers of all kinds, regardless of ability. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, attendees are welcome to request reasonable accommodations 48 hours prior to their arrival at the event. Requests can be made by calling 361-826-3460.