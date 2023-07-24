64th Annual Feria de las Flores Scholarship Contest set for July 29

By the end of the contest, a queen will be chosen among the participants based on her stage presence, interview answers and mastery of leadership skills.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again to see who's the feria-est of them all!

The organizers of LULAC Council 1's 64th Annual Feria de las Flores Scholarship Program joined us on Domingo Live to share the lessons this year's contestants have learned from their very first meeting all the way to their capstone LULAC Week activities this week.

"It's a six-month process that starts in January at our first meeting, and at each of these meetings, you learn different leadership skills," said current Feria Queen Brianna Gonzalez.

"There's a metamorphosis that takes place, they become more articulate, they evolve," said LULAC Council 1 President Dr. Nick Adame. "But the biggest thing is keeping in touch with the culture."

The Feria contestants' efforts over the past few months all come to a head on Saturday, July 29, as they take the stage and put their training to the test in the 64th Annual Feria de las Flores Scholarship Contest.

The Scholarship Contest will consist of two parts: the interview and the baile folklórico.

The interview portion of the contest will test each contestant's leadership and communication skills, as well as their ability to think on their feet and provide concise, thoughtful statements.

As per Feria tradition, the baile folklórico portion of the contest will see each participant represent a state of Mexico during the pageant by dressing in its traditional attire and performing a folk dance from the region.

By the end of the contest, a queen will be chosen among the participants based on her stage presence, interview answers and mastery of leadership skills.

Once the queen is chosen, she will then win a $2,000 scholarship, as well as the honor of becoming this year's Feria spokesperson.

The Scholarship Contest will take place at 6:30 p.m. on July 29 in Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall. The contest is free to watch and people of all ages are welcome to attend.

Meet the contestants!

In order of appearance, the contestants are:

Karla Munoz, 18, representing the state of Aguascalientes

Elizabeth Martinez, 17, representing the state of Vera Cruz

Jenavie Torres, 17, representing the state of Chihuahua

Aimie Anastasia Hernandez, representing the state of Nuevo Leon

Alexandria Moriah Aphrodite San Miguel, 16, representing the state of Nayarit

Lilli Hinojosa, 16, representing the state of Chiapas

Faith Alexandra Casas, 16, representing the state of Colima

Julianna Renae Escamilla, 20, representing the state of Puebla