American GI Forum of South Texas to host 9th Annual Community Advocates and Scholarship Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community advocacy begins with our scholars, and there's no group that does it quite like our local chapter of the American GI Forum.
The American GI Forum of South Texas' Laura Estrada and Monica Lozano joined us on Domingo Live to share how they plan to honor community leaders and inspire students at the 9th Annual Community Advocates and Scholarship Banquet.
The banquet will take place on July 20 at the Holiday Inn Marina Downtown and will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m.
The banquet will feature dinner, scholarship presentations to nine local students, commendations of community advocates and a keynote address by Juan Garcia, the 19th Assistant Secretary of the US Navy.
Individual tickets to attend the banquet are $125 per person, but interested organizations and businesses can also attend the event by becoming a sponsor.
Sponsorships cost between $1,000 and $8,000 and include seat reservations, signage display, recognition during the event and other perks depending on sponsorship level. Further information on sponsorship payment can be found here.
The night's proceeds will benefit the American GI Forum of South Texas' scholarship program, through which over $400,000 in scholarships were awarded to students and military members throughout the Coastal Bend.
Further information about the American GI Forum of South Texas, the scholarship program and the scholarship banquet can be found on the forum's official Facebook group.
