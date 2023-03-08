This 9-year-old wants you to spend 'A Night at the Hooks' to help him buy school supplies for foster kids

Bring school supply donations to Whataburger Field this Friday as Nate continues his mission of making sure every kid has what they need to succeed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nate Gonzalez is no stranger to helping others.

In 2020, when he was 7, he got the idea to collect Christmas gift donations for kids in the foster care system. He ended up donating more than 300 toys to CASA of the Coastal Bend, an advocacy group for kids in foster care.

He has been hosting fundraisers since for foster kids-- for Christmas, Easter and now, the start of a new school year.

This Friday night is Nate's Next Kid Up night at Whataburger Field and he hopes game attendees will bring school supplies and donations for his latest mission. All donations will be given to CASA of the Coastal Bend.

"We've been collecting school supplies and Nate has been such an awesome partner for CASA. It's going to mean a lot to us because we are still gathering school supplies for our foster kids," Sam Escalante with CASA said. "It's important that we equip them with everything that they need so they can start this new school year with something hopeful."

A table will be set up in Whataburger Field for school supply donations. You can also sign up to support a specific foster kid or purchase a gift card for supplies on CASA's website here.

Tickets to the game range between $14 and $16 dollars.

