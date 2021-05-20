ACL Fest 2021 lineup is out

Tickets for three-day tickets for the festival go on sale, too.

AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Fest is in-person this year, and the lineup for the 2021 festival is finally out. Three-day tickets for the October two-weekend-event are also going on sale.

This year, George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly will grace the stages of Zilker Park. Black Pumas, Jon Pardi, Jack Harlow will also play the festival. Here's the full lineup.

The 2021 #ACLFest Lineup is here! ✨ Check out who’s playing our 20th Anniversary and score your tickets TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/anCY972LIT pic.twitter.com/uGwvKjG1yq — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 20, 2021

2021 marks Austin City Limits Festival's 20th anniversary. This year, weekend one of the festival is Oct. 1-3 and weekend two of the festival is Oct. 8-10.

In 2020, of course, the festival was virtual. But with vaccinations well under way and COVID-19 cases on the decline, the festival organizers plan to hold the Austin tradition in person this year. The announcement was made in February.

At noon Thursday, three-day general admission tickets will go on sale. Only three-day general admission tickets for weekend one are currently on sale. These tickets will give attendants access to 130 bands performing on eight stages over the three-day period at Zilker.