Alcorta's Compañia de Danza Folklórica to explore Mexican music, dance in 'Inolvidable 2023'

For 25 years, Alcorta's Compañia de Danza Folklórica has taught Latino children how to embrace their heritage and keep its memory alive through dance.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Being a Mexican-American is tough.

For many of us, it's a game of tug-of-war played between one often-forgotten part of our identity that lives a few hours west and several generations in the past, and another part that has a homefield advantage and legal possession of the rope.

For 25 years, the Compañia de Danza Folklórica has taught local Latino children not only how to participate in their Mexican heritage through folklórico, but also how to make sure they never forget that part of themselves.

Sammy Alcorta of Alcorta's Compañia de Danza Folklórica joined us live to discuss the connection that ballet folklórico forges between its young dancers and the Mexican half of their Mexican-American heritage.

"We work with these kids who don't have that cultural identity," said Alcorta. "But they're able to bring that together with folklórico, with music and dance that focuses on Latino culture."

According to Alcorta, folklórico isn't just about frilly twirls and fancy costumes – it's a living study of different ethnic groups and regions of Mexico, all with a unique style of music, dress and dance.

That study comes to a peak each year at the company's annual showcase "Inolvidable," wherein the public are invited to watch the company perform different types of Mexican ballet folklórico as they pay tribute to their cultura inolvidable, or unforgettable culture.