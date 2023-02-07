Alzheimer's Awareness Night at Whataburger Field to raise awareness, funds for Alzheimer's research

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's – and that number is expected to rise to 13 million by 2050.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You'll soon have the opportunity to help knock Alzheimer's disease out of the park.

On Saturday, July 8, the Corpus Christi Hooks will host an "Alzheimer's Awareness Night" baseball game at Whataburger Field, during which a portion of the night's ticket sales will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Fans are also encouraged to wear purple during the game in support of those living with Alzheimer's and their families.

While the goal is to raise funds for Alzheimer's research, event organizers Martha Moreno and Gracie Cooley hope that "Alzheimer's Awareness Night" will also raise both awareness of the disease and support for those affected by it.

"It is that type of disease that affects almost everybody, whether you have the disease or not," said Moreno.

"When you have an individual that has Alzheimer's or dementia, you are faced with the unknown," said Cooley. "There's no need for you to stress as a caregiver and face it alone, because there are resources out there."

"Alzheimer's Awareness Night" is the result of a collaborative effort made by the Corpus Christi Walk to End Alzheimer's, an organization to the planning of the yearly Alzheimer's fundraiser of the same name.