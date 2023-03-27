Amistad Women's Health Center Grand Opening to offer tours, resources for local women

The goal of the center is to provide gynecological, obstetric and general health services to insured and uninsured women on the northside of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Women's History Month may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean that women should stop making themselves a priority – especially when it comes to their health.

Doctors Eric Baggerman and Abigail Weisenburger of Amistad Health joined us live to share how local women can begin to put their health first at the Amistad Women's Health Center Grand Opening.

The Amistad Women's Health Center Grand Opening will take place on Mar. 29 at 1533 S. Brownlee Blvd. from 3-5 p.m. Guests will have the chance to tour the facility, enjoy light refreshments and learn about the center's services.

The choice to open the Women's Health Center on the northside of Corpus Christi was not made lightly.

According to Dr. Weisenburger, women in the area often have difficulty traveling to women's centers that are deeper and further south in the city. That, along with their busy schedules as mothers and caretakers, creates a situation wherein women can easily overlook their own health needs.

"I get a lot of patients that maybe have put off that Well Woman Exam for multiple years before they come to see us," said Dr. Weisenburger. "Many things can be identified in that visit that either the patient didn't even realize were issues, or were too uncomfortable to bring up with their regular primary care provider."

Dr. Weisenburger went on to say that doctors generally recommend that women receive a medical Well Woman Exam at least once a year.

Well Woman Exams screen for cervical cancer, breast cancer and other conditions that may affect a woman's health. The physical portion of the exam typically take less than 15 minutes, during which the doctor will conduct minimally invasive breast and pelvic exams.

Insured and uninsured women can schedule their own Well Woman Exam with Amistad by emailing appointments@amistadchc.org or by calling the respective phone numbers: