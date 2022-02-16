Anchors Aweigh: TAMU-CC celebrates longtime homecoming tradition

Anchors Aweigh is an Islander tradition where the university puts a callout to everyone on campus and alumni to help paint the anchor white.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Like many colleges across the country, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is kicking off its homecoming week.

Anchors Aweigh is an Islander tradition where the university puts a call out to everyone on campus, and even alumni, to help paint an anchor white. The tradition dates back to 1947 along with the long but not forgotten mascot, the Tarpon.

Director of Alumni Engagement Russel Wagner said that the event is the university's oldest tradition.

"Anchors Aweigh is the older tradition that we have here on the university," Wagner said. "It dates all the way back to when the university was founded in 1947. And so far homecoming week we invite everyone in the campus community back to paint the anchor white like it was in the 1940's and 50's. And so that's what we have here today."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.