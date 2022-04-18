Aransas Pass Aquatic Center gives you a chance to 'Splash into Earth Day'

Friday is Earth Day, and the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center is holding a free event to give folks some fun in the sun.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday is Earth Day!

It's the day that marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement, and the first one was held in 1970. According to EarthDay.org, it's the world's largest civic event each year.

And in honor of Earth Day, the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center will be hosting a special event: Splash Into Earth Day.

It'll be a fun filled afternoon in the sun with special guests holding educational presentations, and activities for swimmers and non-swimmers alike.

The event is free and open to all ages, and will be starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 22 at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center on 400 East Johnson Ave.

