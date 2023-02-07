Food, fun and fireworks for all at the Art Center of Corpus Christi's Big Bang Tailgate and Watch Party

The event will have live music, a variety of food trucks and family activities. All you need to do is claim your seat for the fireworks show and BYO-lawn chair.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deciding where to watch a fireworks show can be as explosive as the show itself – just ask anyone with family.

Thankfully, a few local businesses have teamed up to create a simple, fun event that will help your family make the most of the Big Bang Celebration, and then some!

Kelly Cory, event coordinator of Diamond Point Catering Services, joined us on Domingo Live to invite the public to celebrate the 4th of July at the Art Center of Corpus Christi's Big Bang Tailgate & Watch Party.

The event will unfold within the Art Center's parking lot in two stages.

The tailgate stage will begin at 5 p.m. and feature live music by local musician Jerry Ward, as well as access to a variety of locally-owned food trucks, family activities and a full bar for adults.

The watch party stage will begin at 9:30 p.m. with a simulcast of US 94.7

FM’s official broadcast of Mayor Guajardo's introductory speech, after which patriotic music will accompany the fireworks show and the tailgate festivities will resume until 11 p.m.

While all ages are allowed to bring lawn chairs and attend the watch party for free, a limited amount of premier VIP tables will be available for purchase at this link here.

The event is a collaborative effort made by local businesses and organizations Diamond Point Catering Services, Popular Productions and the Art Center of Corpus Christi.