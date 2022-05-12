Hulu to stream Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2022, 2023

Hulu has also gained the rights to stream Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo both years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Austin City Limits Music Festival released the lineup for this October's event. But if you're looking to enjoy the performances without the crowds, you're in luck.

Hulu announced Thursday that it will stream C3 Presents' three biggest festivals – ACL, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza – in 2022 and 2023. The collaboration is a partnership between Hulu and Live Nation.

Hulu streamed last year's Lollapalooza but has never streamed ACL or Bonnaroo. This year, Bonnaroo kicks off on June 16 in Manchester, Tennessee, followed by Lollapalooza starting on July 28 in Chicago, then ACL starting on Oct. 7 at Austin's Zilker Park.

Hulu will livestream select performances exclusively to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost. Additional behind-the-scenes and unique footage will also be available to subscribers. Specific livestream schedules will be announced in the weeks before each event and two different live feeds will be available Friday-Sunday for each festival, with an additional feed for the Thursday shows for Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

"The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital," said Charlie Walker, a partner with C3 Presents. "By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site."

This year's ACL Fest will be held Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. Headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks and Lil Nas X. Other big names scheduled to play are Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume and Paramore.

Three-day tickets went on sale Tuesday. By 4:45 p.m., less than five hours after they went on sale, 3-day tickets for Weekend 1 sold out. Three-days tickets are still available for Weekend 2 as of 9 a.m. on May 13, and day passes for both weekends will be released at a later time.

