Aw, shucks! Fulton Oysterfest set to celebrate 44 years of fun and flavor

This year's Oysterfest promises the return of all the festival's iconic contests: the oyster-eating and shucking contests, the carnival and plenty of live music.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all movers and shuckers: the time has come once again to dive into the brine!

Rockport Oysterfest's Russel Cole joined us live to give us a taste of what the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department has cooking for their 44th year of fishy fun.

Along with the festival's fan-favorite oyster-eating and oyster-shucking competitions, Cole promised that there will also be plenty of non-oyster activities to enjoy, such as belly dancing performances, live music and carnival rides.

Attendees can also expect whatever money they spend at the festival to go to a good cause, as all proceeds will go directly back to the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department.

"Believe it or not, the fire department took a heavy hit during [Hurricane] Harvey," said Cole. "We had to divert from our long-term plan of purchasing some new equipment to restore some of the older equipment."

Cole went on to say that this year's profits will help the fire department purchase a new ladder truck that will serve the Rockport-Fulton community.

The Fulton Oysterfest will run from Mar. 2-5 at Fulton Navigation Park. Further details about the festival's scheduled activities, performances and updates can be found at the official Oysterfest website.

Tickets can be purchased on-site at the festival gates and online at this link.

General admission into Oysterfest will be as follows: