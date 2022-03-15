x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Austin company invites SXSW-goers to experience world-famous street artist Banksy

The collection is one of the largest private collections of Banksy artworks in the world.

AUSTIN, Texas — During South by Southwest (SXSW) 2022, one local company is inviting fest-goers to experience one of the largest private collections of Banksy artworks in the world

The exhibit features over a dozen authenticated and limited-run pieces from the world-famous and elusive street artist. The pieces span mediums such as screen prints, lithographs, stencils, sculptures, videos and photographs.

Some of the artworks you can expect to see include a limited-edition "Girl with Balloon Red, and Girl with Balloon, Purple," which is one of Banksy's rarest works.

Related Articles

The exhibit is all part of the "2022 Banksy Experience" at Atmosphere's offices, located at 416 Congress Ave. Atmosphere is an Austin-based company aiming to connect businesses with television streaming services. 

Click here to learn more about the event. It runs from March 11 to March 19 and is open to SXSW badge holders.

But this wasn't the only SXSW event to touch on Banksy. On March 12, a new NFT platform for art called Kreatr hosted a launch party. During that event, guests learned how artists, as well as the Banksy Buyers Club, used the platform to turn 17 Banksy works into NFTs.

SXSW 2022 PHOTOS: Banksy Experience at Atmosphere

1 / 8
Brittany Flowers
Photo by KVUE's Brittany Flowers.

Download the KVUE app at KVUE.com/app for all the latest SXSW news. You can also head to KVUE.com/SXSW for all of our festival coverage.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Bastrop County deputy shot 3 times now in stable condition; suspect arrested

Lawsuit: Couple says City of Austin is separating them against their will

New Selena album comes out next month, her father says

In Other News

Here's what you can do in Corpus Christi this Spring Break weekend