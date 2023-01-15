Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show buzzes to life Friday

The livestock show will run from Jan. 20-28 with a Kick-Off event on the 20th, Extra Special Show on the 26th and public open houses and sales during the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show may be one the smallest in our Livestock Show Roundup, but much like its county namesake, it's plenty abuzz with heart, community and good ole-fashioned grit.

2023 BCJLHS superintendent Mike Younts and newly-crowned Queen Clara Roznovsky joined us live to discuss what to expect and what they're excited for in this year's livestock show.

Superintendent Younts said, "I have the opportunity to see someone like Clara come in and then start realizing the value of what it is to go out and work in the agricultural world and see what it is... to me, that's where the reward comes in."

Following Friday's Kick-Off event, visitors can expect the week-long livestock show to begin in earnest with a horse show on Saturday. Homemaking events will be displayed, judged and up for public sale on Monday and Tuesday, and livestock events will take place the rest of the week. A full schedule of events can be found on the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show website.

A Queen's Duty: Sharing the (agri)culture & passing the pitchfork to the next generation

With Bee County's impressive yearly lineup of young exhibitors in their junior livestock show, you'd think you wouldn't be too hard-pressed to find kids who would rather immerse themselves in the toil of agriculture than the trends of pop culture; but that just ain't so.