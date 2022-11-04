Beeville getting new Chief of Police

Kevin Behr is being sworn in as Beeville's 25th chief of police Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beevile is getting a new chief of police Monday. Kevin Behr will be sworn in as the new leader of law enforcement.

City officials say they expect a progressive and productive relationship with their 25th police chief.

The Beeville Police Department shared on their page that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Beeville City Hall on 400 N Washington St. The ceremony is happening Monday, Apr. 11 at 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.