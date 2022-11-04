Beeville getting new Chief of Police

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beevile is getting a new chief of police Monday. Kevin Behr will be sworn in as the new leader of law enforcement.
City officials say they expect a progressive and productive relationship with their 25th police chief.
The Beeville Police Department shared on their page that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Beeville City Hall on 400 N Washington St. The ceremony is happening Monday, Apr. 11 at 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.
