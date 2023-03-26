'No foolin'!' Big Bloom Plant Sale back at South Texas Botanical Gardens Apr. 1

For only $2, the general public is invited to buy plants, explore the Botanical Gardens, watch butterfly releases and even pay a visit to the Easter Bunny.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It may be April Fool's Day, but there will be "no foolin'" to be had at the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center this Saturday.

Exec. Director Dr. Michael Womack joined us live to invite the public to this year's Big Bloom Mega Plant Sale, which promises to be a fun-filled romp for flora, fauna and family alike.

"Big Bloom is a great family event," Dr. Womack said. "We have lots of things for your landscape, for your patio: herbs, orchids, succulents and cactus."

The fun doesn't end with the plant sale, though. The Big Bloom event will also feature plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including animal presentations, butterfly releases and all of the Botanical Gardens' usual attractions.

The Big Bloom Plant Sale will take place on April 1st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, where day passes for the general public will be reduced to $2 per guest.

While the Big Bloom Plant Sale offers a generous discount for the public's general admission, guests with paid memberships to the Botanical Gardens will have a couple of perks as well.

On top of having free admission to the Botanical Gardens the day of the sale, paid members will also be allowed to enter the sale one hour early at 9 a.m. and have first dibs on the featured plants.