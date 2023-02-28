Birdiest Festival in America returns to Corpus Christi in April

Spring migration brings hundreds of species through the Coastal Bend on one of the nation's busiest flyways.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Did you know that Corpus Christi is considered the Birdiest City in America?

Spring migration brings hundreds of species through the Coastal Bend on one of the nation's busiest flyways. Last year, more than 267 species were sighted by birders from 30 different states!

This year's Birdiest Festival in America will run from April 26-April 30 and will be based at the South Texas Botanical Gardens. New birders and experts are invited to take one (or many) of the 19 field trips to birdwatching spots across the Coastal Bend. Basic festival registration is just $25.

This year's keynote speaker, Tiffany Kersten, spent 2021 setting a new U.S. record for ‘The Big Year’--726 bird species sighted in 48 states in 12 months!

"From the Texas Rio Grande Valley, this 35-year-old guide recovering from assault, losing her nature center job, drove 49,000 miles, hopped 50 flights, finding her record-breaking ‘Bat Falcon’, December 18, festival organizers said. "Tiffany’s story, Texas Monthly’s June cover feature, is only part of your Gulf Coast adventure!"

One of the 19 field trips this year will be a full day at the world famous King Ranch.

To register, find more details and for a schedule of events, click here.

