Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival returns after years-long pause

The first Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival since 2020 will feature over 150 performers and musicians, period-accurate costumes and a presentation on birds of prey.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At long last, the beefeaters can rejoice!

Chair of the 39th Annual Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival Trey McCampbell joined us live to talk about the history of the festival and what to expect at the First Christian Church's first performance for the Epiphany since the COVID pandemic began.

"We regularly hear that the Christmas season of Corpus Christi is not over until Boar's Head," McCampbell said. "After we've opened all those gifts under the tree, it feels a little empty, just like the empty tree. And so when you come to the Boar's Head Festival and see this pageant, it kind of provides the logical end of Christmas – in fact, it puts the meaning of Christ back into the purpose of Christmas."

The Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival will take place at First Christian Church in Corpus Christi, with performances starting at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. There will also be a pre-show medieval birds of prey presentation 20 minutes before every show, courtesy of the Texas State Aquarium.

While entry to the pageant and seating are free, the church will also accept canned, nonperishable food donations on behalf of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

But why is it called that?!

When Coastal Bend natives hear about the Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival, one thought often comes to mind: what do these pagan-sounding things have to do with Christmas?!

McCampbell admits that the festival's name can put some people off, but he guarantees that the story behind it carries far more meaning than some might think.