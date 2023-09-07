Book sale will fund scholarships for Coastal Bend students

The book sale will be at the Neyland Library from September 7-9.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Association of University Women - Corpus Christi branch wants to help provide higher education by giving out scholarships for Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students.

The funds for the scholarships will come from a book sale at the Neyland Library, which will be from September 7-9.

The AAUW was founded in 1881. Its mission is to advance equality for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. The Corpus Christi branch was founded in 1927.

