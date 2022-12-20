Botanical Gardens cancels final day of Holly-Days due to forecasted hard freeze

The South Texas Botanical Gardens announced an extra day of Holly-Days last week but must cancel it due to going into "freeze protection mode."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is going from Holly-Days mode to freeze protection mode and must cancel the final day of the Holly-Days celebration, the gardens said in a statement Tuesday.

The final day of Holly-Days at the Gardens was scheduled for Friday as an extra day to explore the botanical gardens' special events for the season, but due to the forecasted hard freeze, workers there will instead be focused on taking care of their plants.

Temperatures will fall nearly 50 degrees between Thursday evening and Friday morning. The front will bring freezing temperatures across the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will range from the middle to lower 20s inland, to around freezing on area islands and coastal locations.

