Get your game on and go play at the Boys & Girls Club All Star Ball!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We could all use a little change – especially the kids of the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend CEO Kim Barrientos and Marketing Director Marisol Ramirez joined us live to invite the public to support our local youth by attending the All Star Ball.

The Boys & Girls Club All Star Ball will take place Apr. 27 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Ortiz International Center.

The event will include dinner, a silent auction, cocktails and an address made by featured speaker Cooper Rush, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys football team.

The star power doesn't end with Rush, though. Local philanthropists, leaders and sports fans alike are expected to attend the All Star Ball – even our own Chris Thomasson will be in attendance as the event's MC!

For all the glitz that comes with the All Star Ball, the real gold of the event isn't in the decor or fashion, but in its heart.

"Because of this fundraiser, we're able to support our scholarships," said Ramirez. "We have underprivileged children, or underserved community members, who are able to attend and take part in our services, programs and athletics who normally wouldn't be able to afford our tuition."