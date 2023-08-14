Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend to host Pepe Serna book signing, movie screening, room dedication ceremony

"I want to shine a light back on what made me, and where I got all my inspiration... that pride of being a Tejano," Serna said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most know him as Scarface's Angel Fernandez, some know him as The Jerk's Punk #1.

Around his hometown of Corpus Christi, though, he's known as Boys & Girls Club Kid #7.

Pepe Serna has never once forgotten where he comes from, which is why he's coming back home to share his wisdom with current "Club Kids" at the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend's (BGCCB) "Pepe Serna: Life is Art" event.

"Pepe Serna: Life is Art" promises attendees a unique experience: not only will there be a special screening of Serna's 2022 autobiographical documentary Life is Art, it will also feature a book signing for his adjoining memoir as well as a room dedication ceremony in Serna's honor.

The event is set for Aug. 19 in the BGCCB building at 3902 Greenwood Drive from 6-9 p.m. People of all ages are welcome to attend and admission is free for everyone.

According to Serna, the opportunity to provide a dual film screening and book signing is rare among creatives, but even more so for Chicano artists.

Despite the challenges that he has faced to thrive as a multi-faceted artist, Serna hopes that his success will both inspire the folks back home and give them an avenue for their own success.

"I want to shine a light back on what made me, and where I got all my inspiration... that pride of being a Tejano," said Serna.

And along with the pride of being a Tejano comes the pride of being one of the founding members of the BGCCB – Club Kid #7, to be exact.

While one of the core goals of the BGCCB is to provide supervision and guidance to school-age children, Club Kids like Serna come away from their programs with much more than adult-supervised fun.

Since 1957, the BGCCB has shaped kids across the Coastal Bend into caring, responsible young citizens of the world through their summer and after-school programs. Through play, Club Kids learn how to respect and value others, all the while learning how to respect and value themselves.

"It doesn't matter what you do, how big or small you think your lot in life is, where you work," said Serna, "you are important. Everybody is so important, and they have to take that and live with it. That's what's gotten me here."

Registration for the BGCCB's Fall 2023 after-school programs at their Greenwood, Flour Bluff and Ingleside locations is now open. You can find more information on registration requirements, after-school pick-up locations and membership payment online at the link here.

Serna will also hold additional book signings at La Palmera Mall from 12-3 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!